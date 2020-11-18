Wisconsin men’s basketball schedule released

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) puts up a jump shot against Nebraska guard Dachon Burke Jr. (11) and Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin is trying not to think about its missed opportunity from last March as the Badgers seek to build on the momentum they established before the pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season prematurely. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball schedule is out, and just in the nick of time.

“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” head coach Greg Gard said in a perss release. “That includes Marc VandeWettering from our staff, who has spent an immeasurable amount of energy on this puzzle.

“We have six non-conference games on the schedule right now, but we are still looking to add one additional home opponent in the month of December. Overall, with our non-conference schedule we tried to create the safest environment possible and having so many games at home allows us to have a little more control over some of the variables. As we all know, even this schedule could be fluid given the times we’re in. But today is confirmation that opening day is just a week away and I know our players will be excited to get on the floor and start playing games.”

We've got unfinished business 💯



The wait is over. Check out the 2020-21 Wisconsin Basketball schedule. pic.twitter.com/ojFWZM4z6T — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 18, 2020

Wisconsin will tip the season off in one week against Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center. The game will be without fans as the university has already announced that fans will not be in the stands indefinitely due to the pandemic.

A couple of in-state rivals highlight the non-conference schedule with Green Bay visiting Madison, and the Badgers making the trip to take on Marquette at Fiserv Forum on December 4th.

Outside of the yearly match-up with Marquette, the highlight of the non-conference slate this year will be Louisville visiting Madison as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on December 9th.

As for the Big Ten slate, the defending conference co-champs open their title defense against Nebraska on December 21st in Madison.

A couple highlights for this year’s unusual and unprecedented schedule is Bucky playing on Christmas Day, and against conference rival Michigan State no less. The trip to Lansing, Mich. to take on the Spartans will be their one and only match-up against Tom Izzo’s squad.

To can check out the entire men’s basketball schedule just click here.