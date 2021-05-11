Wisconsin native Jordan Zimmerman announces retirement from MLB

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Jordan Zimmerman is ending his professional baseball career in the same state he grew up playing it in.

Zimmerman has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball, according to the Milwaukee Brewers. Zimmerman was born in Marshfield and resides in Auburndale, and became the 11th Wisconsin-born player to play for the Brewers.

“I have had the joy of playing the game that I love for the past 15 years. I will forever be thankful to the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers for allowing me to live out this dream. It has been particularly special to be able to end it all playing for my hometown team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Thank you to all of my friends, teammates and family members who have been by my side throughout this incredible journey. I will miss the game greatly, but I’m ready for the new phase of my life,” said Zimmermann.

Zimmerman made two relief appeareances with Milwaukee after signing as a free agent on Feb. 9.

Over his 13 seasons in the MLB, Zimmerman started 275 games and had a career record of 95-91. He pitched in 1,614 innings and had 1,271 strikeouts. Zimmerman ends his career with an ERA of 4.07.

Zimmerman made two All-Star games over his career and played for the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Zimmerman played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and was drafted in the second round of the 2007 MLB draft.

Zimmerman made over $140 million over his MLB career, according to Baseball Reference.