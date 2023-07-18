ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin native and NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Sam Mayer is preparing to return home and put on a show for his fellow Wisconsinites.

Hailing from Franklin in Milwaukee County, Mayer’s early introduction to road course racing has set him apart from his peers in the world of stock-car racing.

His journey into motorsports started at the age of four, when he discovered his passion for racing in a go-kart. Mayer embarked on a remarkable journey from that moment on, practicing at Franklin Karts and Badger Kart Club in Dousman.

Road racing quickly became his specialty, transforming him into the formidable road course expert he is today.

Sam Mayer (1) stands next to his car before the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

“It’s how I grew up,” Mayer recalls.

Currently in his second full-time season, driving the #1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Mayer’s dedication to road course racing has him right back home at one of the best racing circuits in the world, Road America.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series will race at Road America on July 29, something he’s extremely excited to participate in.

“Road America is one of the tracks that’s at the top of my list,” Mayer says.

The track is set to be challenging for the drivers, as it underwent a significant resurfacing project in October, including the pit lane, fine grading, a new base layer, and a brand-new final surface asphalt layer.

It’s the first repaving since 1995 and will make it faster and more challenging, requiring a precise car setup and world-class driving finesse.

Mayer anticipates the track will be exceptionally fast, and he and his crew chief, Taylor Moyer, are leaving no stone unturned in fine-tuning their stock-car setup for the race.

“On the driver’s side, it’s going to be fast,” Mayer explained. “We’re going to be hauling the mail around that place. It’s going to be tons of fun, and I’m looking forward to seeing what it provides for these XFINITY cars.”

Sam Mayer (1) steers through Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Despite NASCAR’s demanding schedule, Mayer is excited to cherish time with family and friends while visiting Elkhart Lake.

“I love the back section around Canada Corner,” Mayer shared. “You take Canada Corner, and you kind of go up the hill through the esses right there.”

As Sam Mayer gears up for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America, fans and fellow racers eagerly await to witness his road-course prowess on display once again.

Those interested in attending the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America can buy adult tickets for only $30, while kids 7-11 get in for $11.

Pit gates open at 2:00 p.m., with spectators allowed in at 4:30 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 6:30 p.m. The race will commence shortly after, at 7:00 p.m.