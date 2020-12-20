Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan enters transfer portal

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of this pandemic-delayed season. Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and did not practice Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play.

Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019.

He injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Coan dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games but didn’t play a single down.

Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter. That includes an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.