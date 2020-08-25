Wisconsin sports teams speak out after police shooting

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur adjusts his facemask during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s three major professional sports teams wasted no time speaking out after the police shooting of a Black man sparked violent protests in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha.

A video that went viral on Sunday showed 29-year-old Jacob Blake getting shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat inside the vehicle.

Blake was hospitalized and in serious condition Monday. The Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers all issued statements about the shooting.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell wore a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt at his pregame media availability Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today