GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced their tentative roster for the 2023 season which includes five of the Brewers’ top 30 prospects and five 2022 draft picks.

The roster also includes 18 returning players from a season ago. The Timber Rattlers’ full roster can be seen below:

Pitchers Luis Amaya Bo Bowman Ryan Brady Alexander Cornielle Stiven Cruz Taylor Floyd Joseph Hernandez (#30) Brannon Jordan Justin King Max Lazar Joey Matulovich Karlos Morales Russell Smith Michele Vassalotti Cam Wagoner Tyler Woessner

Catchers Alex Hall Darrien Miller Jose Sibrian

Infielders Jose Acosta Eric Brown Jr. (#9) Jesús Chirinos Eduardo García (#23) Ernesto Martínez Jr. Ben Metzinger Robert Moore (#11)

Outfielders Micah Bello Terence Doston Joe Gray Jr Hendry Mendez (#17) Je’Von Ward



The 2023 Timber Rattlers will be managed by Joe Ayrault who is returning for his second season. Last year he led the club to a 69-60 overall record.

The Timber Rattlers will start their season at Beloit on Friday, April 7 and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40 p.m.

(#) – Brewers prospect ranking according to MLB.