GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced they will be opening the new Capital Credit Union slide near the end of May.

In a release, the Timber Rattlers say the centerpiece of their recent renovations at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be open to the public starting Tuesday, May 30.

The 30-foot slide was created as “an homage to the slide at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.” The Timber Rattlers have been a Brewers affiliate since 2009.

The new slide is located in the left-field corner of the stadium just off the new 360° concourse. The Timber Rattlers say the slide will be open to all fans.

The cost to ride the slide will be $2 and children ages 12 and under will be able to purchase a $7 wristband that gives them access to unlimited rides down the slide and the ability to play all the games in the Kids’ Zone.

The Timber Rattlers will also host the Peoria Chiefs the night of the new slide’s debut with the stadium and slide opening at 5:00 p.m. and the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Tickets to the May 30 game or any other home game can be purchased here or in person at the Timber Rattlers’ box office.