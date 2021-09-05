Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rally late Sunday and walk it off

(WFRV) – Leaving runners on base was the story line on Sunday up until the 7th inning for the Timber Rattlers when the fireworks on the field made for a historic comeback.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers hosted the Beloit Snappers on a beautiful Sunday afternoon for some baseball. The Snappers got to the Timber Rattlers early in the second inning which was highlighted by a three-run-home run from Connor Scott.

Trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the 7th inning, the Timber Rattlers picked up three runs credit to timely hits from Alex Hall and Carlos Rodriguez.

As the Timber Rattlers headed into the bottom of the 9th inning down, 5-4, Joey Wiemer came through for Wisconsin and hit a walk-off three-run-home run to give the Timber Rattlers exactly what they needed in front of a packed crowd on Sunday.

Wisconsin takes down Beloit, 7-5 despite leaving 11-runners on base.