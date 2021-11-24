Wisconsin wins Maui Invitational 61-55 over St. Marys’s

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots over St. Mary’s guard Logan Johnson in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS, HI (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team finishes off the Maui Invitational in fine form, beating St. Mary’s College 61-55 to win the entire tournament.

Johnny Davis had himself a game, scoring 20 points, 1 steal and 7 rebounds.

The Badgers and the Gaels were in a back and forth battle in the first half, trading buckets left and right, no one ever getting more than a 5 point lead. Then with a little over 3 minutes left in the 1st half, Dan Fontu made a three for SMC and at half, the Gaels lead 31-25.

Second half, the Badgers fight tooth and nail to retake the lead, and they do so off a Johnny Davis three-pointer.

Badgers are now 5-1 on the season.