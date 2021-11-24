Wisconsin wins Maui Invitational 61-55 over St. Marys’s

LAS VEGAS, HI (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team finishes off the Maui Invitational in fine form, beating St. Mary’s College 61-55 to win the entire tournament.
Johnny Davis had himself a game, scoring 20 points, 1 steal and 7 rebounds.
The Badgers and the Gaels were in a back and forth battle in the first half, trading buckets left and right, no one ever getting more than a 5 point lead. Then with a little over 3 minutes left in the 1st half, Dan Fontu made a three for SMC and at half, the Gaels lead 31-25.
Second half, the Badgers fight tooth and nail to retake the lead, and they do so off a Johnny Davis three-pointer.
Badgers are now 5-1 on the season.