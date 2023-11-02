MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Big Ten Conference has announced the 2024 football schedule, and the Wisconsin Badgers are in for quite the treat, taking on some of college football’s best programs.

With the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington into the conference, 2024 will be the first season with 18 teams and no divisional format.

The 2024 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship.

Without further delay, take a look at the Wisconsin Badgers 2024 Schedule:

Saturday, August 31: Western Michigan (Camp Randall Stadium)

Western Michigan (Camp Randall Stadium) Saturday, September 7: South Dakota (Camp Randall Stadium)

South Dakota (Camp Randall Stadium) Saturday, September 14: Alabama (Camp Randall Stadium)

Alabama (Camp Randall Stadium) BYE

Saturday, September 28: @ USC (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)

@ USC (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum) Saturday, October 5: Purdue (Camp Randall Stadium)

Purdue (Camp Randall Stadium) Saturday, October 12: @ Rutgers (SHI Stadium)

@ Rutgers (SHI Stadium) Saturday, October 19: @ Northwestern (Ryan Field)

@ Northwestern (Ryan Field) Saturday, October 26: Penn State (Camp Randall Stadium)

Penn State (Camp Randall Stadium) Saturday, November 2: @ Iowa (Kinnick Stadium)

@ Iowa (Kinnick Stadium) Saturday, November 16: Oregon (Camp Randall Stadium)

Oregon (Camp Randall Stadium) Saturday, November 23: @ Nebraska (Memorial Stadium)

@ Nebraska (Memorial Stadium) Saturday, November 30: Minnesota (Camp Randall Stadium)

The times for next year’s games have not been set, although that is expected to be announced at some point in the future.

Should the Badgers finish within the top two of the Big Ten Conference, they’ll have a shot to play on Saturday, December 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Conference Championship.

One of the most notable games of the upcoming season is against Nick Saben and the Alabama Crimson Tide, arguably one of the most dominant teams in recent memory. The Badgers are 1-1 all-time against Alabama, most recently a 35-17 loss in 2015.

As for the newcomers to the Big Ten Conference, the Badgers will fly out to Los Angeles, California, to take on USC. Wisconsin has not fared well against the Trojans, amassing a record of 1-6, although most recently winning in 2015.

Oregon will visit Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since 2000 in 2024. The Badgers are 3-3 against the Ducks but are riding a three-game losing streak, most recently against Justin Herbert in the Rose Bowl.