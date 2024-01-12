MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Huddle is back for another edition this week with Badgers men’s basketball player Tyler Wahl.

Wahl has been a key piece of the Badgers’ good start to the season, averaging 11.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game, all while shooting above 50% from the field.

Host Zach Hanley took to Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show and talked with Wahl about his tenure with Wisconsin and how the team is meshing together nicely as we progress further into Big Ten play.

