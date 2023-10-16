MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Homecoming was a success for the Wisconsin Badgers as Bucky and the boys took down Rutgers 24-13 on October 7.

Now, Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to the Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show.

Joined by star running back Braelon Allen, the two talked about the positives from the win against Rutgers, as well as the electrifying pick-six before halftime. According to Allen, that was the loudest he’s ever heard Camp Randall.

Next week, Chimere Dike will join the show.