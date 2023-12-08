MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Huddle is covering more than just Badgers football, as this week’s show highlighted some of the incredible efforts the Wisconsin women’s hockey team is putting together.

Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show and talked with Britta Curl, a senior forward with the Badgers.

Wisconsin women’s ice hockey is arguably one of the best teams in the country and has been playing great as of late. Curl leads the Badgers in points with 32.

Join the Wisconsin Huddle next week from Buck & Honey’s Restaurant in Monona.