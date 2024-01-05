MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Huddle is back with another edition featuring incoming running back Darrion Dupree from Chicago, Illinois.

Dupree had offers to Alabama, Boston College, Illinois, and Missouri but ultimately felt it was in his best interest to become a Wisconsin Badger.

Host Zach Hanley took to Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show and talked with Dupree about his recruiting process and what we could expect throughout the next few seasons at Camp Randall.

Join Wisconsin Huddle live from Buck & Honey’s Restaurant every Monday!