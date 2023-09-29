MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming off a big victory against Purdue to open up Big Ten play, the Badgers look ahead toward its homecoming game against Rutgers after a week off.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini joined the show to talk about what went right and what went wrong against Purdue.

Additionally, this week’s episode interviewed players on the loss of Chez Mellusi, who had to be carted off the field against the Boilermakers and suffered a fractured fibula, likely ending his season.

Stick around for Wisconsin Huddle next week, as Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai is scheduled to join the show.