MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Just when Badgers fans thought it couldn’t get much worse this season, Wisconsin lost to Northwestern 24-10.

Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to the Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show featuring quarterback Braedyn Locke.

Locke talked with Hanley about what the Badgers did wrong in its performance against the Wildcats and what the team can do better as it faces Nebraska, looking to become bowl-eligible.

