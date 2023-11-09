MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Badgers suffered perhaps its most embarrassing loss last weekend when it fell to Indiana, but they’ll look for a bounceback against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to the Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show featuring quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai talked with Hanley about what the Badgers did wrong in its performance against the Hoosiers and provided an update on how he’s feeling, as he battles through injury.

Join Wisconsin Huddle next week with special guest Tanor Bortolini from Buck and Honey’s Restaurant in Monona.