MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It wasn’t pretty against former head coach Brett Bielema, but the Wisconsin Badgers were able to pull off the comeback against Illinois.

Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to the Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show featuring quarterback Braedyn Locke.

Locke talked with Hanley about the big game against Ohio State and just what the Badgers need to do to pull off the massive upset on Saturday.

Wisconsin Huddle has not officially announced a guest next week, but Hanley will carry on and host a live show on Monday, October 30, from Buck and Honey’s Restaurant in Monona.