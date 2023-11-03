MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It wasn’t the outcome that the Wisconsin Badgers hoped for last Saturday when the Ohio State Buckeyes visited Camp Randall Stadium but this Saturday sets up a possible bounceback win against Indiana.

Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to the Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show featuring quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai talked with Hanley about the big game against Ohio State and just what the Badgers need to do to get back in the win column against the Hoosiers.

Join Wisconsin Huddle next week with special guest Tanor Bortolini from Buck and Honey’s Restaurant in Monona.