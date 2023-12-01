MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite the Badgers having what many would call a letdown year during a transitional season, Wisconsin ended on a positive and took home the Paul Bunyan Axe from Minnesota.

Wisconsin Huddle host Zach Hanley took to Buck & Honey’s Restaurant for another edition of the show and talked with Wisconsin volleyball now that the football season is coming to an end.

Wisconsin volleyball has been arguably the best team in the country all year and will look to add another NCAA Championship in 2023.

Join the Wisconsin Huddle next week from Buck & Honey’s Restaurant in Monona.