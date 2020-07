(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Woodchucks won big in game two of their four game series with an 11-1 victory at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay fell behind in the second inning before Ty Olejnik got the Booyah on the board with an RBI single to tie the game at one.

That would be the lone highlight of the night for the Booyah as Wisconsin rattled of ten unanswered, including five spot in the sixth and four more in the ninth, in route to an 11-1 victory.