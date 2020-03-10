Wurtz’s late layup propels Phoenix to Horizon League title game

The Green Bay women are back in the Horizon League championship game for the 21st time in program history. That’s after senior Frankie Wurtz came up with a layup in the final seconds to seal a win over Northern Kentucky in the semifinals.

Green Bay seemed to be cruising into the title game when they were up 46-36 with 4:30 to play in the fourth quarter. Then Northern Kentucky went on an 11-0 run to take the lead in just a matter of a few minutes.

Wurtz gave Green Bay the lead with just under a minute left with a jump shot. The Norse responded with a bucket of their own with just six seconds remaining on the clock.

Head coach Kevin Borseth called a time out to move the ball up the court, and draw up a play. He put the ball in the hands of his senior, and Wurtz delivered.

With her 17th points of the night, the Kimberly grad put Green Bay in front for after driving baseline on her way to a layup with three seconds left. Northern Kentucky did get off a last second heave, but it wasn’t enough.

“At this point it doesn’t make any difference how you do it, how you win the game. Obviously it’s win and move on, and Northern Kentucky played us right to the bitter end. We expected nothing less than that and unfortunately we were able to come out on top,” said head coach Kevin Borseth.

“I was like we cannot go into the locker room crying after this game. I was like literally thinking that. I just just remember we all stayed with it and we all just believed until the end and i was just thinking were not losing this game. We cannot lose this game,” said Frankie Wurtz.

The next game for the Phoenix is a chance to punch their ticket to the big dance. All that stands in their way is regular season champion IUPUI on Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.