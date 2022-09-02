(WFRV) – Week three of the high school football season saw a handful of great games, and several blowouts in Northeast Wisconsin. Our High School SportsXtra game of the week pitted a pair of conference champs from last season against each other with Luxemburg-Casco facing Xavier. In a back and forth battle, Luxemburg-Casco hangs on for the win, 21-17 over Xavier. The FRCC North division continues to be feast or famine, with three teams that are undefeated at 3-0, nd three others that are winless at 0-3. Bay Port steamrolled over Green Bay Preble, winning 55-0. De Pere hosted Pulaski and the Redbirds fell to the Red Raiders 24-18. The Packerland conference also has three teams that are unbeaten. Kewaunee went on the road against Marionette and won 56-8. Also in action, Peshtigo went to Oconto, with Oconto winning a defensive battle 8-0. Meanwhile a showdown is once again brewing between Kimberly and Appleton North for supremacy in the FVA. Kimberly hosted Oshkosh North and won, 42-7 and Appleton North traveled to Kaukauna and took down the Ghosts 24-0. WFRV sports Director Burke Griffin has all your Friday night football highlights.
Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
Trending Stories
In 1970, Little Tikes built its play equipment and other children’s toys and furniture in its first workshop in an old barn, which was located in Aurora, Ohio.
September 10 2022 06:04 am