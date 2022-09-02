(WFRV) – Week three of the high school football season saw a handful of great games, and several blowouts in Northeast Wisconsin. Our High School SportsXtra game of the week pitted a pair of conference champs from last season against each other with Luxemburg-Casco facing Xavier. In a back and forth battle, Luxemburg-Casco hangs on for the win, 21-17 over Xavier. The FRCC North division continues to be feast or famine, with three teams that are undefeated at 3-0, nd three others that are winless at 0-3. Bay Port steamrolled over Green Bay Preble, winning 55-0. De Pere hosted Pulaski and the Redbirds fell to the Red Raiders 24-18. The Packerland conference also has three teams that are unbeaten. Kewaunee went on the road against Marionette and won 56-8. Also in action, Peshtigo went to Oconto, with Oconto winning a defensive battle 8-0. Meanwhile a showdown is once again brewing between Kimberly and Appleton North for supremacy in the FVA. Kimberly hosted Oshkosh North and won, 42-7 and Appleton North traveled to Kaukauna and took down the Ghosts 24-0. WFRV sports Director Burke Griffin has all your Friday night football highlights.