Xtra Point: High School Football 9/25

Action from the first night of high school football in Northeast Wisconsin.

Scores:

Hortonville 43, West De Pere 39

Little Chute 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 13

Wrightstown 42, Denmark 6

Menominee (MI) 42, Marinette 8

Southern Door 44, Clintonville 7

Shawano 27, Seymour 0

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Waupaca 15

Freedom 48, Winneconne 14

Xavier 41, New London 7

Brillion 6, New Holstein 3

Chilton 46, Roncalli 6

Hilbert 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Iola-Scandinavia 45, Wild Rose 0

Mishicot 32, Oconto 6

Manawa 28, Shiocton 2

