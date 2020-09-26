Xtra Point: High School Football 9/25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - On the second episode of Green Bay Nation, MK Burgess, Andy Herman, and Marques Eversoll break down how big of a hole Davante Adams leaves if he isn't able to go on Sunday against the Saints, Aaron Jones' monster game against the Lions, and how the Packers fix the drops that have plagued the offense through two games.

The GBN gang also talks Alvin Kamara and the threat he poses to the Packers defense as well as Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees going head to head this early in the season, who has the edge, and how no fans has affected teams as of late.