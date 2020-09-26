Xtra Point: High School Football 9/25

Action from the first night of high school football in Northeast Wisconsin.
Scores:
Hortonville 43, West De Pere 39
Little Chute 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 13
Wrightstown 42, Denmark 6
Menominee (MI) 42, Marinette 8
Southern Door 44, Clintonville 7
Shawano 27, Seymour 0
Luxemburg-Casco 41, Waupaca 15
Freedom 48, Winneconne 14
Xavier 41, New London 7
Brillion 6, New Holstein 3
Chilton 46, Roncalli 6
Hilbert 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Iola-Scandinavia 45, Wild Rose 0
Mishicot 32, Oconto 6
Manawa 28, Shiocton 2