Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere, Brillion win low-scoring playoff battles

(WFRV) - Gracie Streblow is no stranger to the state meet, after making trips to Madison in her first three years of high school. Senior year has been a little different, but the goals are still the same as she heads to Waukesha for her final state meet.

On paper Chilton Co-Op jumps off the page in division one, because of the size of the other schools. Especially when it comes to competing against much larger schools the combination of Chilton, Brillion, Valders, and Kaukauna.