Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

(WFRV) – The WIAA high school football playoffs wrapped up with Level 2 action around Northeast Wisconsin Thursday night, putting a wrap on an unprecedented season due to the pandemic.

In order to keep postseason competition to a regional schedule, the WIAA capped the playoffs at just two levels this year, as opposed to the typical full-fledged bracket.

Even for the winners, simply getting to the finish line was as much of a reward as any victory this season.

Scores:

Division 2: (3) Luxemburg-Casco 21, (1) West De Pere 20

Division 2: (1) Fox Valley Lutheran 35, (2) Kewaskum 14

Division 2: (1) Shawano 46, (2) Seymour 14

Division 3: (1) Freedom 21, (2) Wrightstown 0

Division 3: (1) Little Chute 21, (3) Winneconne 14

Division 4: (1) Kiel 55, (2) Chilton 8

Division 4: (1) Amherst 48, (2) Brillion 14

Division 5: (1) Bonduel 36, (2) Manawa 26

Division 6: (1) Edgar 56, (2) Iola-Scandinavia 8

Replacement game: Lourdes Academy 40, Randolph 0

Replacement game: Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36

Replacement game: Coleman 55, Markesan 8