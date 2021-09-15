Yelich buys 10k Brewers tickets, to be given to fans for free

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits an RBI triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – If Brewer fans needed another reason to attend a game at American Family Field, they could get tickets for free courtesy of former MVP Christian Yelich.

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, Yelich purchased 10,000 tickets for the upcoming four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The series is scheduled for Sept. 20-23.

The tickets will be offered to fans for free on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the Brewers website.

“We want American Family Field to be rocking for that last homestand. And we want to give back in a way that shows how much we all appreciate the enthusiasm and support of the best fans in baseball,” says Yelich.

There will be a two-dollar-per-order processing fee and tickets will be delivered electronically to fans through the MLB Ballpark app.

Currently, the Brewers have a 14-game lead in the National League Central.