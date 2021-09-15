Yelich buys 10k Brewers tickets, to be given to fans for free

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits an RBI triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – If Brewer fans needed another reason to attend a game at American Family Field, they could get tickets for free courtesy of former MVP Christian Yelich.

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, Yelich purchased 10,000 tickets for the upcoming four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The series is scheduled for Sept. 20-23.

The tickets will be offered to fans for free on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the Brewers website.

“We want American Family Field to be rocking for that last homestand. And we want to give back in a way that shows how much we all appreciate the enthusiasm and support of the best fans in baseball,” says Yelich.

There will be a two-dollar-per-order processing fee and tickets will be delivered electronically to fans through the MLB Ballpark app.

Currently, the Brewers have a 14-game lead in the National League Central.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions

Locker Room: Inside Skinny - Fantasy Football

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines - Detroit Lions Week Two

Locker Room: Saints loss breakdown

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan