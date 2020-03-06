Yelich signs 9-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Christian Yelich will be with the Milwaukee Brewers for nine years after signing a contract on Friday. The outfielder will now be with the Brew Crew through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.
The Brewers have not confirmed the total dollar amount of the deal.
“I could not be happier that I am a Milwaukee Brewer for the next decade,” Yelich said in a tweet. “I want to thank the Brewers organization, my teammates, and the best fans in baseball for their support. I am excited to be staying in Milwaukee and playing the game that I love for this amazing city.”
Yelich was brought in as part of a trade with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2018 season.
