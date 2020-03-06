Yelich signs 9-year deal with Brewers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 03: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after hitting a fielder’s choice to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Miller Park on September 3, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Christian Yelich will be with the Milwaukee Brewers for nine years after signing a contract on Friday. The outfielder will now be with the Brew Crew through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.

The Brewers have not confirmed the total dollar amount of the deal.

“I could not be happier that I am a Milwaukee Brewer for the next decade,” Yelich said in a tweet. “I want to thank the Brewers organization, my teammates, and the best fans in baseball for their support. I am excited to be staying in Milwaukee and playing the game that I love for this amazing city.”

Yelich was brought in as part of a trade with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2018 season.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories