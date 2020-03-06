Yelich signs 9-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 03: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after hitting a fielder’s choice to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Miller Park on September 3, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Christian Yelich will be with the Milwaukee Brewers for nine years after signing a contract on Friday. The outfielder will now be with the Brew Crew through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.

He’s signed a lot of autographs in his career, but we’d venture to say this one is probably the most valuable.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/1SKRyujlWV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 6, 2020

The Brewers have not confirmed the total dollar amount of the deal.

“I could not be happier that I am a Milwaukee Brewer for the next decade,” Yelich said in a tweet. “I want to thank the Brewers organization, my teammates, and the best fans in baseball for their support. I am excited to be staying in Milwaukee and playing the game that I love for this amazing city.”

Yelich was brought in as part of a trade with the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2018 season.

LATEST STORIES