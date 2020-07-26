Yelich, Smoak homer, Brewers blast Cubs for first win

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain (6) and Omar Narvaez (10) celebrate after scoring on a Ben Gamel two-RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (WFRV) – A day after mustering just three hits against Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks, the Milwaukee bats came alive to mark a tally in the win column for the first time this season.

In the second outing of MLB’s shortened, 60-game season, the Crew pounded out 11 hits, pulling away from the Cubs for an 8-3 win at Wrigley Field.

After a hitless start to the season, former MVP Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer to dead center in the top of the sixth inning, giving the Brewers a 6-3 lead and breathing room after Kyle Schwarber’s two-run shot closed the gap to one.

Yelich and Schwarber weren’t the only ones to go yard. Justin Smoak knocked the first home run of the Brewers’ season in the fourth inning with a high-arching shot that bounced inward off the foul pole.

Reliever Brent Suter secured the win on the mound for Milwaukee, tossing 2.2 innings in relief of starter Corbin Burnes. Ben Gamel had a pair of RBIs on a third-inning triple, and Eric Sogard, Omar Narvaez and Lorenzo Cain added one RBI each.

The Brewers battle the Cubs again Sunday at Wrigley Field, with first pitch coming at 1:20 p.m. central time.