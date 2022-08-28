OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Do you think you have the skills to go up against some of the best basketball players in the world? If so, it’s time to dust off the rock, put on some Jays and work on your J.

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, is hosting an open tryout on Saturday, September 10 at the Oshkosh YMCA.

Players will have the opportunity to showcase their game in front of Wisconsin Herd and Milwaukee Bucks basketball operations personnel. Prospects can earn an invitation to the Herd’s training camp, which begins in October.

Interested players must submit a registration form as well as a $250 non-refundable fee prior to arriving at the tryout on September 10.

Participation is limited to the first 75 individuals who submit their completed registration form and payment, and you must be at least 18 years old.