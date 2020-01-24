Band Doozey live at Anduzzi’s in Green Bay – Saturday @ 9:30 pm

(WFRV) – They’re a three-piece pop/rock band out of Appleton and you can catch them live tomorrow night at Anduzzi’s on Holmgren Way in Green Bay at 9:30 pm.

Local band, Doozey stopped in to play their single, “Wet Spaghetti”. You can listen to their music on all streaming platforms.

Stop by their upcoming shows:

1/25: Anduzzi’s Sports Club, Holmgren Way, Green Bay – 9:30 pm – 1 am

1/31: Déjà vu Martini Lounge, College Ave., Appleton – 9 pm – 12:30 am





Keep up with all the latest on the band on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.