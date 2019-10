(WFRV) – Local musician, Erin Krebs has a new show coming up: Songbirds: Leading Ladies of the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

You can check it out Saturday, October 12th at 7:30 pm at Carsten’s Mill in Brillion. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $30 and includes appetizers and dessert.

To purchase tickets, head to erinkrebs.com or call 920-418-4844.

Carsten’s Mill is located at 114 West Water Street in Brillion.