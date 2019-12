(WFRV) – Join Play-by-Play Theatre for a musical retelling of O. Henry’s classic story “The Gift of the Magi”.

There are five performances at The Robert Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Avenue in Green Bay:

December 5, 6, 7 at 7:30 pm

December 7, 8 at 2:30 pm

For more information on “The Gift of the Magi” head to playbyplaytheatre.org.