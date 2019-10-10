Snowdrop Foundation Rock n’ Roll Over Cancer Benefit Concert – Gibson Music Hall, Tonight 5 – 8:30 pm

(WFRV) – The band Pudge recently lost a beloved band member, Phil Fendley and they are honoring his memory by performing at a benefit concert for cancer.

The Snowdrop Foundation Rock n’ Roll Over Cancer Benefit Concert is tonight at Gibson Music Hall in Appleton from 5 pm – 8:30 pm.

The Snowdrop Foundation of WI is a local, nonprofit that provides scholarships to college bound pediatric cancer patients and survivors as well as funds to Children’s Hospital to research a cure for childhood cancer.

There is no cover charge but free will donations are welcome. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will go towards cancer research and the scholarship program.

