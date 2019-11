(WFRV) – Cody James is an Oshkosh native that has toured the country with his unique blend of blues, soul, and rock and roll.

This Saturday, November 9th at 9 pm, you can catch him live for his CD release show at Twisted Roots in Oshkosh for free.

To keep up with all of Cody’s latest performances, follow him on his website and online on Facebook and Instagram.