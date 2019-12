(WFRV) – Talented musician Tae is releasing her debut full length album in the new year. She stopped in the studio to give us a sneak peek of her new song, “Used Me Up”.

Catch her album release show on New Year’s Eve at The Heist in Ripon at 7 pm. Admission is free.

Follow Tae online at taemusic.com. All her new music will be available for download on all streaming platforms.