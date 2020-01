(WFRV) – Folk-fusion band Sprig of That is gaining popularity in Minneapolis, and you can catch them live tonight as part of Mile of Music’s Rhythm and Brews series.

Tonight at 7 pm, Stone Arch at Riverview Gardens. Doors open at 4:30 for dinner, music starts at 6:30. Cost is free and open to all ages, but bring valid ID for any alcohol purchases.

Keep up to date on all music releases and tour dates by following Sprig of That on Facebook and on their website.