(WFRV) – It’s your chance to take the family to see a Christmas classic.

The Birder Players is performing A Christmas Carol: The Musical December 5 – 14 at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere, located at 123 South Broadway. Reach them by phone at 920-445-5669.

Curtain times are as follows:

December 5 – 6, 11 – 13: 7 pm

December 7: 11 am & 3 pm

December 14: 1 pm



For more information on A Christmas Carol: The Musical and The Birder Players, head to birderonbroadway.org.