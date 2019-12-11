The Chocolateers Holiday Ball 2019 benefits Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue – Sat. Dec. 14

(WFRV) – It’s time for the annual holiday ball from talented, local musicans, The Chocolateers, which raises money for a great cause.

This year the 2019 Chocolateer Holiday Ball is Saturday, December 14 at 7pm at Zozo’s BBQ, 1035 Vanderbraak St. in Green Bay. All money raised benefits Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue.

Also performing live will be The Raglanders, Age of Fable, and Cat Plan.

There will be food, raffles, live art, and food from Zozo’s, including a Booyah sale, and Stillmank Specialty Brewed Beep on tap.

A $5 donation at the door is requested to benefit Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue.

For more details, head to the Facebook event page.