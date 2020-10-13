Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Center Results
Election Center
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Positively Wisconsin
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Pass or Fail
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Bowling League Guide
Holiday Spotlight
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
2020 Referendums
Omro seeks support for referendum
Video
$37 Million dollar question for Waupaca county residents
Video
Explaining the two advisory referendums on Brown County’s Election Day ballot
Video
Oshkosh set to vote on two multimillion dollar referendums
Video
$30.9 million referendum would help Marinette School District downsize, upgrade facilities
Video
More 2020 Referendums Headlines
Greenville to vote on incorporating into the Village of Greenville
Video
Coronavirus News
Livestream 4-hand piano 'American Romantics' zesty
Wisconsin reaches 2,050 COVID-19 deaths, adds over 3,400 new cases
Video
Trump threatens to fire Fauci after Election Day
Video
Livestream holiday cabaret set in Sheboygan
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Anonymous mailer concerns recipients in Allouez, Green Bay
Video
Woman charged in Brown County disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz dies
Marsh fire being investigated as possible arson in Winnebago County
Video
Pro Football Challenge
UPDATE: Packers have no new positive tests for COVID-19, Williams & Martin to miss 49ers game, head to reserve list
Your Local Election HQ
Newsmaker Sunday
Live updates: Trump expresses optimism as voters flock to polls
Video
Use these fast food deals and freebies to cope with ‘election stress disorder’
More Election
Local Sports
High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title
Video
High School Sports Xtra - Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove volleyball; Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer headed to state
Video
High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown
Video
High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown
Video
Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history
Video
Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball
Video