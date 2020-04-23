Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Positively Wisconsin
Election Center
Newsmaker Sunday
D.C. Bureau
National
Health Watch
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Weather
Local Weather
Allergy Report
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
NCAA
NBA
MLB
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Community
Birthday Club
Critic At Large
Discover Wisconsin
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Local 5 Pizza Card
Local Events
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Digital Studios
WFRV Live
Video Center
Digital Exclusives
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna users: Time to rescan
WFRV debuts channel 5.3, viewers may need to rescan
Skyview Network
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library
1
of
/
2
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services
2
of
/
2
a.j. dillon
Packers add RB Dillon in day two of NFL Draft
Coronavirus News
Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors in need of supplies, volunteers to keep up with demand
Video
As states race to reopen, U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 50,000
Video
Green Bay police have new tool to enforce governor’s Safer at Home order
Video
We All Rise, an African American Resource Center in Green Bay, asks for assistance satisfying community’s needs
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors in need of supplies, volunteers to keep up with demand
Video
Green Bay police have new tool to enforce governor’s Safer at Home order
Video
DAILY OFFICIAL UPDATE 4/24: 5,356 coronavirus cases confirmed in Wisconsin, virus-related deaths at 262
Video
UPDATE: Two people wanted for questioning in shooting taken into custody
Video
Brown County coronavirus case total surpasses 600, officials determine facilities can remain open
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Wisconsin Democrats pick new Senate minority leader
Candidates hold nomination signature drive-thru event in Appleton amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Democrats expect ‘in-person convention,’ party chairman says
More Election
Local Sports
Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft
Video
Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan
Video
WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series
Video
Talking the NFL Draft
Video
Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season
Video
Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility
Video