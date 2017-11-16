Skip to content
Allie Leclaire
GLO dominating in inaugural season
After Brilliant Career in Green Bay, Allie Leclaire to Play Pro Hoops in Ireland
Minnesota comes back to knock Green Bay out of the NCAA Tournament
Green Bay women a No. 7 seed in first round of NCAA Tournament
Green Bay’s Borseth on Sports Xtra
More Allie Leclaire Headlines
Green Bay blows by Detroit, LeClaire and Lindstrom honored on Senior Day
Phoenix win tenth straight, hold off Wright State’s late rally
Green Bay women extinguish flames, 65-36
Green Bay blows out in-state rivals Wisconsin in Madison