Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
12°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Black History Month
Election Center
D.C. Bureau
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
Ag Report
Coronavirus
Weather
Local Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
Big Race – Daytona
NCAA
NBA
MLB
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Community
Critic At Large
Discover Wisconsin
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Local 5 Pizza Card
Local Events
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Digital Studios
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
Livestream
Facebook Watch
5 Critical Questions
Letter to the Editor
Game N Culture
Alexa
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Contact Us
Skyview Network
Search
Search
Search
altrusa house
“100+ Women Who Care” Shawano launches, donates more than $10,000 to local non-profit
Trending Stories
Heart healthy habits with Bellin
Road rage incident leads to shots fired on Interstate-41
Accidental calls made easy by SmartPhones waste time and resources at 911 call centers
Wisconsin lawmaker proposes new legislation to raise state’s minimum wage to $15
Disney On Ice Giveaway