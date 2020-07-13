Skip to content
Appleton Parks and Recreation
11th Annual U.S. Venture Children’s Week returns to Appleton with ‘reimagined’ activities
Video
Coronavirus News
Woodman’s customers to wear masks while in stores
Health officials say Wisconsin sees significant community spread in COVID-19 cases
Video
Cherry-picking season underway for Door County orchards
Video
Notre Dame Academy releases plan to resume classes in the fall
Trending Stories
Video
900 new positive COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS
Wisconsin considered a ‘hot spot’ for Lyme disease, experts urge caution in 2020
Video
Younkers retail store coming to downtown Sturgeon Bay in October
Video
Your Local Election HQ
VP Pence to visit Wisconsin on July 17
Report: Kanye West dropping out of 2020 presidential race
Wisconsin attorney general joins coalition against federal rule on international students
Local Sports
St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports
Video
Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two
Video
Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin
Video
Booyah rally late against Woodchucks
Video
Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt
Video
Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals
Video