Arrest
Three-Year-Old’s Bike Adventure Leads to Arrest
A warning to Oshkosh communities after credit card skimming incident
Grand Chute Woman Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault of a Child or Children
Two arrests made in Oshkosh regarding meth
Oshkosh police make cocaine arrests
More Arrest Headlines
Fond du Lac Police say arrests have been made in school threat incident
Seymour Police Department asking for community’s help in K9 fundraising
Oshkosh drug arrest
Arrests made in connection to significant drug bust
Burglary suspect and robbery suspect arrested after long investigation
Manitowoc County Drug Unit arrests man with various drug charges
Oshkosh drug arrest seizes weapons, drugs & prescription pills
Green Bay Police officer officially fired following arrest