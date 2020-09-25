Skip to content
Benett reader
High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL
Video
Coronavirus News
Symphony String Quartet schedules live performance
Nearly 30% of all COVID-19 test results available Sunday came back positive, reports Wisconsin DHS
Frank’s + Sputnik crash in Manitowoc = laughter
Video
Almost 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases and 7 new virus-related deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS
Video
Six Wisconsin cities among those seeing greatest number of new COVID-19 cases in nation, per report
Video
Remains found during search for woman missing since 2017
Pro Football Challenge
Nearly 30% of all COVID-19 test results available Sunday came back positive, reports Wisconsin DHS
Green Bay Weather News - Wisconsin Weather Updates
Your Local Election HQ
Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension
President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Video
Former football coach Lou Holtz to deliver remarks during Trump campaign event in De Pere
Local Sports
High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL
Video
High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5
Video
High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores
Video
High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep
Video
Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25
Video
High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns
Video