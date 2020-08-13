Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Center Results
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
D.C. Bureau
Election Center
Health Watch
Positively Wisconsin
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Allergy Report
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Bowling League Guide
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Antenna users: Time to rescan
WFRV debuts channel 5.3, viewers may need to rescan
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
bicyclists
2.5 miles of bike lanes added in Green Bay, city committed to bike safety
Video
Coronavirus News
Second stimulus checks: Why another $1,200 payment could be off the table
Video
Wisconsin records over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Gov. Evers, state officials participate in Aug. 13 COVID-19 briefing
Video
AMC Theatres across Wisconsin prepare to reopen
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Green Bay family pulls out of district for in-person classes elsewhere
Video
Green Bay Weather News - Wisconsin Weather Updates
Interactive Radar
WATCH: Wisconsin governor enacts statewide mask mandate
Video
Wisconsin DPI releases plan to reopen schools for fall
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Local reaction to Kamala Harris’as VP pick
Video
Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail
Trump, Pence expected to visit Wisconsin as virtual DNC begins
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons
Video
Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0
Video
FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports
Video
Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021
Video
WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic
Video
Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah
Video