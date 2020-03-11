1  of  12
Closings
Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Thompson Center on Lourdes Tri-County Schools - Plainfield Union Congregational United Church -GB

