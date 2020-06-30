Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Positively Wisconsin
Election Center
Newsmaker Sunday
D.C. Bureau
National
Health Watch
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Allergy Report
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
NCAA
NBA
MLB
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Community
Birthday Club
Critic At Large
Discover Wisconsin
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Local 5 Pizza Card
Local Events
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
Digital Studios
WFRV Live
Video Center
Digital Exclusives
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Contact Us
Antenna users: Time to rescan
WFRV debuts channel 5.3, viewers may need to rescan
Skyview Network
Search
Search
Search
chicago white sox
MLB releases Brewers 60-game regular season schedule
Coronavirus News
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Sturgeon Bay theatrical house plans $3.5 million upgrade
Appleton’s ThedaCare celebrates discharge of 89th COVID-19 patient
Video
Green Bay receives portion of grant for ‘Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan’
Video
Coronavirus House Calls returns in primetime special ‘Combating the Comeback’
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Green Bay Weather News - Wisconsin Weather Updates
WisDOT announced new online guide for MV1 form
Protesters rally for the firing of embattled Grand Chute officer
Video
Wis. Attorney General starts hidden-camera lending program to catch elder abuse
Your Local Election HQ
Green Bay receives portion of grant for ‘Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan’
Video
Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes
Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings
More Election
Local Sports
Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac
Video
Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action
Video
Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus
Video
Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start
Video
Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay
Video
Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)
Video