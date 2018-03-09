Skip to content
Chief Andrew Smith
More license plate thefts in Green Bay, 18 stolen since May 1st
Green Bay Police Department talk protecting houses of worship
Car Thefts Up 28% in Green Bay for 2019
Chief Smith Discusses Tubby Case, Brown Co. Dispatch System
GBPD’s “Building Bridges” Program Aimed to Strengthen Ties with Hispanic Community
More Chief Andrew Smith Headlines
Officer Paul Spoerl Terminated from Green Bay Police Department
Chief Smith Addresses Fireworks Safety, Supreme Court Ruling on Labor Unions
Green Bay school board votes down armed guards in schools
Green Bay Police Department Remains Transparent while Officers are Disciplined
Chief Smith Introduces Newest Officer, Plans For Soccer Game with Hispanic Community Team
Chief Smith introduces “Top Cop”, talks about cat left in dumpster at Mason Manor
Green Bay police give protocol for handling emergency situations
Chief Smith discusses officer settlement, rise in domestic violence
Green Bay schools host forum to discuss school safety
Growing support for armed school safety officers in Green Bay schools